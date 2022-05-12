Championship: Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes dominate for Surrey at Kent

Ollie Pope has scored 417 runs at an average of 69.50 this season

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Beckenham (day one) Surrey 318-4: Pope 96, Foakes 86*, Patel 76; Gilchrist 2-73 Kent: Yet to bat Kent 1 pts, Surrey 3 pts Match scorecard

Division One leaders Surrey reached 318-4 at stumps, on day one of their County Championship game with Kent at Beckenham.

Ollie Pope hit 96 in a stand of 178 with Ben Foakes, who was unbeaten on 86, while opener Ryan Patel made 76.

The division’s bottom side had reduced Surrey to 123-3 shortly after lunch, but despite 2-73 from Nathan Gilchrist, Kent laboured for most of the day.

Backed by a sizable number of travelling fans, Surrey won the toss and chose to bat, to a collective groan from the home fan base, demoralised after conceding 500 runs or more in every first innings so far this season.

Their initial pessimism proved well-grounded as openers Rory Burns and Patel were almost entirely untroubled during the morning session. Aside from…