Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor: English fighter stuns Taylor in Dublin to retain undisputed crown

Chantelle Cameron remains undefeated, with 18 wins in 18 fights

England’s Chantelle Cameron delivered the first professional defeat of Katie Taylor’s career to retain her undisputed light-welterweight crown in Dublin.

Taylor’s homecoming was seven years in the making, but the undisputed lightweight champion could not deliver the dream result for her supporters as she lost out on majority decision.

Cameron’s class shone through in a relentlessly paced contest, with one judge scoring it a 95-95 draw.

The other two scorecards read 96-94 to 32-year-old Cameron, who extends her undefeated record to 18 wins.

“If I’m honest I wasn’t expecting the decision to go my way,” Cameron told BBC Radio 5 Live after her win.

“I’m over the moon it went my way and the right woman got her arm raised.”

Taylor, 36, suffered her first loss since crashing out of Rio Olympics in 2016 and her first defeat in 22 pro fights while Cameron staked her claim as one of the world’s best by beating the sport’s biggest…