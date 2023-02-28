Chardan Capital Research Maintains Buy on Freight Technologies Inc., Lowers Pric… – Press Release

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT (“Fr8Tech”), a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning that offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, announces that Chardan Capital Research, a leading investment and research firm, has maintained its buy rating on the company’s ordinary shares while lowering its price target by $0.25, from $2.25 to $2.00.



Freight Technologies Inc. is pleased to receive Chardan’s latest endorsement, which reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its operations, improve its services and create value for its shareholders. Chardan Capital Research’s buy rating for Freight Technologies Inc. is an indication of continued confidence in the company’s potential for long-term growth and success in the transportation industry.

According to Chardan’s report, the adjustment in the price target is based on various factors, including changes in market conditions, and is also limited by temporary setbacks suffered with one of the company’s larger shipper clients. However, Chardan still maintains its buy rating for Freight Technologies Inc., a reflection of the investment firm’s opinion of the company’s strategy and medium-term potential.

“We are pleased to be able to share the results of Chardan’s independent analysis of our company’s growth and potential. Our focus on technology-driven solutions and outstanding customer service has allowed us to differentiate ourselves in the market, and we will continue to build on that success,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies Inc.

“We remain committed to expanding our services, investing in our technology platform, and providing unparalleled customer service to our clients. We thank Chardan for their continued review of our company and look forward to delivering strong results for our shareholders,” concluded Selgas.