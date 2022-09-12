Charles III proclaimed king throughout Commonwealth

Proclamation Ceremony on Grand Cayman

(CNS): Following the first public proclamation to usher in the reign of King Charles III at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday morning, Commonwealth countries and Britain’s dependencies, including the Cayman Islands, held local proclamation ceremonies on Sunday. This traditional ceremony was in days gone by the only way that subjects became aware that a monarch had died and who had succeeded.

In front of Government House in Grand Cayman on Sunday morning, in a solemn ceremony that paid homage to this centuries-old pageantry, there was a fanfare of trumpeters, after which Governor Martyn Roper read the Proclamation of the New Sovereign from an unfurled scroll held by his aide-de-camp.

This was followed by a parade comprising the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Her Majesty’s Prison Service, Cayman Islands Regiment and Cayman Islands Fire Service all wearing black armbands. Each contingent…