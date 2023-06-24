Charles IT Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501–Tech Industry’s Most Prestigi… – Press Release

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Charles IT has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Over the last 17 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from all over the world have applied to be part of this highly respected and definitive list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation, and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Charles IT to the 2023 MSP 501, ranking 76 out of 501 MSPs worldwide.

“We want to ensure that all the businesses we work with have security solutions in place that are right for them,” said Foster Charles, Founder & CEO, Charles IT. “I’m regularly sitting down with business leaders to review what they’re dealing with and give as much free advice as I can to help them navigate their IT environment.”

This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and hybrid work forces.