Charles Ollivierre: The West Indian who was a ‘one-of-a-kind’ pioneer at Derbyshire

Charles Ollivierre played first-class cricket for Trinidad before leaving for English shores as part of the first West Indies team to tour the country

“The gentleman stood up at the wicket as tall and straight as a poplar, and his fours were like the sabre cuts of a defiant soldier.”

The year was 1904 and the man described in the Athletic News was Charles Ollivierre – the first black West Indian to play county cricket.

He was like nothing the first-class game in England had seen.

Ollivierre had made his County Championship debut for Derbyshire in 1902 and, two years later, a report carried in the Derby Daily Telegraph could only compare the seemingly outrageous entertainment he conjured with the bat – and recklessness in doing so – to one of the great playwrights of the time.

“Ollivierre is the Bernard Shaw of the cricket world,” the piece stated.

“The plain, common tack is beneath him, and when he cannot work his miracles he becomes indifferent.”

While works of Pygmalion author Shaw have…