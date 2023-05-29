Charles Schwab Congratulates Emiliano Grillo as Champion of the 2023 Charles Sch… – Press Release

Charles Schwab is honored to congratulate Emiliano Grillo on his victory at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. With his playoff win, Grillo captured the iconic Leonard Trophy and will have his name etched in granite on the Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club. He was also presented with a one-of-a-kind, Champion’s Prize ― a custom 1973 Schwab Bronco.

Emiliano Grillo was awarded the 1973 Schwab Bronco after winning the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge (Photo courtesy of Schwab)

During Sunday’s champion’s ceremony on the 18th hole, Grillo was officially awarded the fully restored and modernized 1973 Schwab Bronco featuring one-off Schwab badging and touches of Colonial’s trademark Scottish royal tartan interior accents to match the Champion’s tartan jacket that is synonymous with this historic tournament.

The unique utility vehicle recognizes a significant year in the firm’s history and is designed to pay homage to Schwab’s founding 50 years ago when it started challenging the status quo for its investors; it continues the tradition that first began in 2019 with the fully renovated and customized 1973 Schwab Challenger, then the 1946 Schwab Power Wagon in 2021, and most recently the 1979 Schwab Firebird in 2022.

“We are honored, once again, to play a role in the tradition of this celebrated tournament in Fort Worth and be part of its long-standing support from the Metroplex community,” said Rick Wurster, President of the Charles Schwab Corporation. “The Champion’s prize has now become a tradition in its own right. As we wrap up our fifth year as title sponsor, we wanted to recognize Schwab’s 50-year legacy of helping our clients get where they want to go, no matter what comes their way. And there’s no better vehicle to embody that than a 1973 Schwab Bronco.”

