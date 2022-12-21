Charles Sobhraj: Nepal’s prime courtroom orders launch of ‘The Serpent,’ notorious French serial killer





CNN

—



Nepal’s top court on Wednesday ordered the release from jail of Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series “The Serpent.”

The court made the decree on the grounds of his age and health, according to the court’s spokesperson Bimal Paudel.

Sobhraj, aged 78, had been serving a life sentence in a jail in the Kathmandu suburb of Bhaktapur for killing two tourists in 1975, but many of his alleged murders remain unsolved.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court ordered the government to release him immediately and deport to “his country” within 15 days, the spokesperson added.

Sobhraj is suffering from a heart disease and needs open-heart surgery, the court said.

Born in French-administered Saigon, Vietnam, Sobhraj was first…