Charlie Morris: Worcestershire bowler pressured to retire after failing to get better from a knee damage

Charlie Morris took career-best figures against Leicestershire in 2019 when he claimed 7-45

Worcestershire fast bowler Charlie Morris has announced his retirement from cricket because of a knee injury.

The 30-year-old has not played since the Pears’ County Championship win against Middlesex in July last year.

Morris took 237 wickets in his first-class career and made his county debut against Australia in a tour match at New Road in 2013.

He said the decision to retire had been made “after several weeks of contemplation”.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff at Worcestershire, my teammates, and the phenomenal coaches and support staff who I’ve had the privilege to work with,” Hereford-born Morris said. external-link

“I am tremendously proud of everything I have accomplished, and I want to extend my best wishes to everyone at Worcestershire as they move forward.”

Morris made his first-class debut for Oxford MCCU against Glamorgan in 2012 and was part of Worcestershire’s successful…