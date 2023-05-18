Charlotte Edwards Cup: Central Sparks beat Sunrisers in first recreation of 2023 match

Emily Arlott took three late wickets for Central Sparks, as Sunrisers became desperate for runs

Charlotte Edwards Cup, Chelmsford Central Sparks 137 (19.5 overs): A Jones 51; Castle 3-24, Villiers 3-28 Sunrisers 114 (19 overs): Griffith 53; Arlott 4-23 Central Sparks won by 23 runs Match scorecard

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones scored 51 for Central Sparks to help open the new Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign with a 23-run victory over Sunrisers.

Jones struck nine fours in her 34-ball innings as Sparks were bowled out for 137 with a ball to spare at Chelmsford.

The next highest score was just 15 as seamer Kelly Castle and off-spinner Maddy Villiers each took three wickets.

Cordelia Griffiths led the chase with 53 but had little support and Sunrisers were bowled out with an over to spare.

Sparks, beaten by Southern Vipers in last season’s final, were sent in at Chelmsford and struggled.

Jones’ knock was by far the standout innings as Castle took 3-24 and Villiers 3-28.

