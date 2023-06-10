Charlotte Edwards Cup: Danni Wyatt stars as Southern Vipers beat Thunder to safe place in remaining

Danni Wyatt warmed up for the upcoming Ashes with a breathtaking 76 from 50 balls, which included a six and 12 fours

Charlotte Edwards Cup semi-final, New Road, Worcester Southern Vipers 191-6 (20 overs): Wyatt 76, Bouchier 56; Bell 4-37 Thunder 173-8 (20 overs): Morris 36, Ecclestone 33; Adams 2-26, Shrubsole 2-30, Smith 2-31 Vipers win by 18 runs Scorecard

England batter Danni Wyatt smashed a glorious 76 as holders Southern Vipers beat Thunder by 18 runs to move into the Charlotte Edwards Cup final.

Wyatt shared a blistering opening stand of 108 with Maia Bouchier (56) in a daunting total of 191-6 in the Finals Day eliminator at Worcester’s New Road.

Liv Bell’s fine spell of 4-37 halted the rate slightly.

But despite a fine start to the reply, Vipers held their nerve to move into the final against The Blaze.

Thunder were ahead of the rate after five overs, largely thanks to a 25-ball 36 by Fi Morris. However, the pressure of sustaining the pace over a prolonged period proved too much and some…