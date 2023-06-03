Charlotte Edwards Cup: Ellis & Burns bowl Central Sparks to win over Southern Vipers

Charlie Dean was the pick of the Vipers bowlers, taking 3-27, but her efforts proved to be in vain

Charlotte Edwards Cup, Edgbaston, Birmingham Central Sparks 142-9 (20 overs): A Jones 45; Dean 3-27, Elwiss 2-36 Southern Vipers 135-8 (20 overs): Wyatt 68; Ellis 4-29 Burns 3-26. Central Sparks won by seven runs Scorecard ; Table

Bethan Ellis and Erin Burns took seven wickets between them as Central Sparks beat Southern Vipers by seven runs to keep their hopes of reaching Finals Day in the Charlotte Edwards Cup alive.

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones hit 45 from 34 balls as the Sparks posted 142-9 in their 20 overs at Edgbaston.

And, despite a superb 68 from Dani Wyatt, the visitors struggled against the hosts’ spin attack, reaching 135-8.

The top three teams will feature in Finals Day on Saturday, 10 June.

It will take place at Worcester’s New Road, with the teams finishing second and third in the eight-team group meeting to decide who faces the group winners in the final.

Southern Vipers remain in…