Charlotte Edwards Cup: Georgie Boyce leads Blaze to win over South East Stars

Georgie Boyce hit a six and nine fours in her unbeaten match-winning 63

Charlotte Edwards Cup, The County Ground, Beckenham South East Stars 160-8 (20 overs): Franklin 53; De Klerk 3-21 The Blaze 161-5 (19.2 overs): Boyce 63*, Beaumont 48; Scholfield 2-26 The Blaze won by five wickets Match scorecard

Georgie Boyce’s superb unbeaten half-century guided The Blaze to a five-wicket win over the South East Stars in the opening round of the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Beckenham.

Chasing 161 for victory after Phoebe Franklin (53) had helped post a tough target, Blaze slipped to 91-5.

But the hosts dropped numerous catches as they failed to capitalise.

And Boyce smashed 63 off 38 balls to ensure the finishing line was reached with four balls to spare.

Franklin’s 53 came off 43 deliveries and she backed up her performance with the bat by removing Sarah Glenn at the end of a mini-collapse that saw the hosts begin to look favourites until Boyce intervened.

South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk had The Blaze’s best…