Charlotte Edwards Cup: Heather Knight & Fran Wilson hit fifties as Western Storm beat Thunder

Charlotte Edwards Cup, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Thunder 154-7 (20 overs): Lamb 36; Prendergast 2-36 Western Storm 155-4 (19.2 overs): Knight 62, Wilson 53; Ecclestone 2-29 Western Storm won by six wickets Scorecard

England captain Heather Knight starred with 62 off 41 balls as Western Storm chased 155 to beat Thunder in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Taunton.

Knight put on 111 for the third wicket with Fran Wilson (53) to help Storm home with four balls to spare.

The six-wicket victory was the hosts’ first win in this season’s competition.

Earlier, an opening stand of 65 between Emma Lamb (36) and Liberty Heap (22) laid the platform for Thunder to post 154-7 after they chose to bat first.

Lamb hit five fours and a huge six over mid-wicket off Orla Prendergast in her 22-ball knock before she was stumped off the bowling of spinner Chloe Skelton.

Dani Gibson took the key wicket of…