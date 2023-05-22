Charlotte Edwards Cup: Southern Vipers batter Emily Windsor says title defence can be ‘powerful’

Southern Vipers batter Emily Windsor (right) believes this year’s Charlotte Edwards Cup could be the most competitive one yet

Southern Vipers batter Emily Windsor says defending their Charlotte Edwards Cup title will be “tough” because their opponents are getting better.

“Being champions, we are very keen to get the cup back to the Ageas Bowl,” Windsor told BBC Radio Solent.

“We are very excited, the group is feeling good and are really up for it.”

The Charlotte Edwards Cup is a domestic T20 competition featuring eight regional teams from across England and Wales.

Central Sparks beat Sunrisers by 23 runs to open the 2023 campaign in Chelmsford on Thursday.

Northern Diamonds beat Western Storm in their opener on Friday and The Blaze toppled South East Stars on Saturday.

Southern Vipers get the defence of their trophy under way on Tuesday versus South East Stars.

Windsor, 25, believes it could be the most competitive Charlotte Edwards Cup to date.

“It’s going to be tough because other teams…