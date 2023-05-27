Charlotte Edwards Cup: Thunder beat Sunrisers as Liberty Heap stars

Liberty Heap top-scored on the day with a 49-ball 46 to tee up victory for Thunder

Charlotte Edwards Cup, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Sunrisers 116-8 (20 overs): Griffith 36, Miller 20; Cross 2-20, Lamb 2-24 Thunder 119-3 (16.3 overs): Heap 46, Lamb 31; Villiers 1-12, Gray 1-19 Thunder won by seven wickets Match scorecard

Liberty Heap starred with the bat as Thunder eased to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Emirates Old Trafford.

Chasing 117 for victory, Heap (46) and Emma Lamb (31) ensured a great start.

And although Fi Morris departed soon after Lamb’s exit, Heap got her side to within touching distance and Deandra Dottin’s destructive 26 secured a first win in three attempts this season.

Both sides were without a victory in their first two games.

But Thunder showed no signs of a lack of confidence as they dominated from the outset, despite having failed to win any of the seven 50-over and T20 matches they had played so far in 2023.

England trio Kate…