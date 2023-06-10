Charlotte Edwards Cup ultimate between The Blaze and Southern Vipers deserted for the day after storm

The match was finally abandoned for the day after around 90 minutes of teeming rain

Charlotte Edwards Cup final, New Road, Worcester The Blaze 53-4 (9.3 overs): Boyce 21; Shrubsole 2-18, Adams 1-3 Southern Vipers: Yet to bat Play abandoned for the day Scorecard

The Charlotte Edwards Cup final between The Blaze and Southern Vipers was abandoned for the day because of relentless rain at New Road, Worcester.

Stormy conditions suddenly replaced the glorious sunshine, as lightning forced the players to leave the pitch with The Blaze struggling at 53-4.

Thunderous rain followed, leaving the pitch waterlogged in places, and play was abandoned at around 18:10 BST.

A reserve day has been scheduled for Sunday, and plans are being finalised.

Vipers had earlier won a thrilling semi-final against Thunder to secure their place in the final.

Warmed-up Vipers turn up the heat on The Blaze

The Blaze’s Tammy Beaumont (right) ponders her first-over dismissal for just four as Anya Shrubsole celebrates

