Charlotte Edwards Cup: Western Storm eradicated after Bryce conjures up spectacular Blaze win

Western Storm 134-7 (20 overs): Corney 23; K Bryce 2-17 The Blaze 137-3 (18.4 overs): K Bryce 54*; Nicholas 2-24 The Blaze won by seven wickets Scorecard Table

The Blaze maintained their unbeaten run in the Charlotte Edwards Cup with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Western Storm in Cardiff.

Storm posted 134-7 from their 20 overs after an economical bowling performance from the visitors.

Kathryn Bryce took 2-17 and Grace Ballinger 2-24.

Bryce then scored an unbeaten 54 as Blaze reached their target in the 19th over, supported by captain Marie Kelly’s 20 not out.

It was the first double-header with the men’s county game to be played in Cardiff, following similar matches for Western Storm in Taunton and Bristol.

The Blaze have qualified directly for the final on Saturday, 10 June, having finished top of the table, but the defeat eliminates Storm.

