Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Announces Latest Expansion with a New France Of… – Press Release

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Announces Latest Expansion with a New Office and Team of Experts in France

Chase Buchanan, the expert expat financial advice and global wealth management firm, has strengthened its presence in Europe as a leading provider of bespoke financial guidance with a new French office positioned in a prime location in Bordeaux.

The city in southwest France has long been a hub for foreign nationals and businesses, attracted by the culture, exceptional wines and riverfront living.

This newest location complements other Chase Buchanan offices in Belgium, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain, Malta and Tenerife, supporting private and corporate wealth management clients with every aspect of their finances, from tax planning to retirement, estate and succession planning to investment and insurance.

Specialist Expat Wealth Management Support in Bordeaux

With a full team behind them in the French Office our two most Senior Advisers include Jean Pierre Çarçabal and Malcolm McDowell. Both are highly experienced wealth managers and financial advisers in France bringing together years of expertise advising British expatriates living in or relocating to the EU. The focus is on holistic financing planning, ensuring clients have all the information they require to make informed, confident and secure decisions to the benefit of their financial future.

Çarçabal has previously represented several other private investment groups, financial institutions and advisory firms, and is certified by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Association Nationale des Conseils Financiers and Orias, the Organisme pour le Registre des Intermédiaires en Assurance.

Çarçabal says, “I am delighted to be joining Chase Buchanan and to be part of this new team in Bordeaux, combining skill, insight and in-depth understanding of the tax regimes, investment landscapes and financial sectors in France and varied locations across Europe.”