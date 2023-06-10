ChatGPT-Powered Wellness Revolution: Health Innovator Muscle Lab Unveils Custom … – Press Release

L.A.’s Muscle Lab Creates Industry-Changing Technology with GPT-4: Pioneering Apple’s Custom Plans in the Health & Wellness Sector

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Muscle Lab, an innovative wellness center based in California, is set to launch the first AI-driven health industry product on June 12 that will offer unprecedented personalization in recovery and wellness plans, the company announced today.

Muscle Lab is set to launch the first ChatGPT-driven, personalized health recovery and wellness technology on June 12.

This groundbreaking integration of ChatGPT into Muscle Lab’s advanced recovery techniques is set to redefine the industry’s approach to personalized wellness and recovery, surpassing even Apple’s upcoming ‘Custom Plans’ for its Fitness+ product.

Muscle Lab’s decorated client list includes celebrities such as Jake Paul, Winnie Harlow and Bryson Tiller, as well as professional athletes like pro boxer Deontay Wilder and NBA player Tyler Herro.

“By integrating OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology into our cutting-edge services, we’re able to tailor our clients’ health and wellness experiences like never before,” Andy Treys, Muscle Lab co-founder and the technical/marketing mastermind behind the new product, said. “This is the next stage of wellness – deeply personal, responsive, and effective.”

The center offers specialized treatments, including IV Vitamin Therapy, Vitamin Shots, IV NAD Therapy, Stretch Therapy, Myofascial Release, Cupping Therapy, Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauna and Compression Therapy.

Muscle Lab believes that by leveraging historical usage data from its wide range of specialized treatments, and combining GPT-4’s learning capabilities, clients will receive dynamically tailored wellness experiences that evolve to meet their unique needs and preferences.

ChatGPT, or GPT-4, is an advanced artificial intelligence model capable of understanding and predicting human needs and behavior to an unprecedented extent.

“We’re using the synergy between AI…