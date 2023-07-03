Chayora Unveils New Beijing Office as it Continues to Invest and Expand its Pres… – Press Release

Complementing recent news of the opening of its Shanghai data center campus and introducing a new leadership team, Chayora continues to invest in the people and facilities necessary to grow a premium data center platform serving China

HONG KONG, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chayora Limited, a leading developer and operator of hyperscale data center campuses in China, reinforces its market commitment with the opening of a new Beijing office to further support its continued business growth in region. Located in the central business district, the new office at Prosper Center has tripled in size, offering partners and customers convenient access.

2023 has already seen Chayora open its newest data center campus in Shanghai and introduce a new leadership team. With this additional investment in China’s capital city, Chayora is strongly positioned to meet growing regional customer demand for critical IT infrastructure that can support latency sensitive content, large scale cloud, or high-density AI deployments.

China is the world’s fastest-growing data center market, valued at $13 billion in 2020 and expected to reach $36 billion by 2026. As one of China’s largest cities with a population of 22 million, Beijing’s financial, business, and technological development have made it one of Asia’s important economic, commercial, and communications centers of China.

“Chayora remains focused on and committed to the China Market, working to create a limitless and sustainable digital future for our customers. Enterprises and tech companies in China, especially the large internet and content providers, demand reliable and scalable data center infrastructure to fuel their customers’ demands. Our significant growth sets the stage for the next critical phase of Chayora’s regional development and fuels further customer expansions. Chayora is also uniquely focused to help businesses across China capitalize on opportunities arising from innovations such as Artificial Intelligence and…