Checkmate Capital Group Announces Opening of New Flagship Office in Seoul, Korea… – Press Release

SEOUL, Korea and PASADENA, Calif., March 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Checkmate Capital Group, LLC (“Checkmate“) is pleased to announce the opening of its flagship corporate offices in Seoul, Korea this month. The new office occupies the top two floors of a recently renovated office building located at 533 Samseong-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The office will house team members of Checkmate’s subsidiary, Checkmate International, focused on servicing the Korean market as well as the broader Asia-Pacific region.



The offices are strategically located in Gangnam District, one of Seoul’s main business districts and home to global corporations, prominent financial institutions, and important commercial infrastructure, including the World Trade Center Seoul, the Gangnam Finance Center, the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, and the Grand Intercontinental Hotel.

“We could not be more delighted to have completed renovations of our outstanding new office facilities in the heart of Seoul. Serviced by Samseong Station, the offices are centrally located and easily accessible. Checkmate has made significant strides in becoming a critical strategic advisor to some of Korea’s largest and most innovative companies as well as to North American companies seeking market access and partners in Korea. We look forward to expanding our presence in Korea for many years to come,” stated Tom Paschall, CEO of Checkmate.

“Our physical expansion in Seoul reflects Checkmate’s genuine dedication to the Asia-Pacific markets. We are long-term bullish on Korea as an outstanding global business center and a source of underrecognized technological innovation in life sciences and energy technology. We are confident that Checkmate’s depth of experience in the biomedical, biopharmaceutical and clean energy industries will help drive and increase value in cross-border transactions between the Asia-Pacific and North American markets,” stated Jay Ryu, Managing Director of Checkmate.

