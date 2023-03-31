Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces $6.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced… – Press Release

WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) CKPT, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1,700,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $3.60 per share of common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.



In addition, in a concurrent private placement, Checkpoint will issue and sell Series A warrants to purchase up to 1,700,000 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to 1,700,000 shares of common stock. The Series A warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $3.35 per share and the Series B warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire eighteen months following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $3.35 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about April 4, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $6.1 million. Checkpoint intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the manufacturing of cosibelimab and certain pre-commercial activities in anticipation of potential approval and commercial launch.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants issued in the concurrent private placement or the shares of common stock underlying such warrants) are being offered by Checkpoint pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251005) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 27, 2020, and subsequently declared effective on December 17, 2020. The…