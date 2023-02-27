Chef Daniel Boulud to Bring Café Boulud to Beverly Hills – Press Release

Located at Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, Café Boulud Beverly Hills is expected to open to the public later this year

Today, Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud announced additional details about his first West Coast restaurant, Café Boulud Beverly Hills, which is expected to open its doors to the public in late 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, a new boutique condominium developed by the nation’s leading luxury real estate investment and development firm SHVO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005728/en/

Café Boulud Beverly Hills entry rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

The Café Boulud brand is especially meaningful for Chef Boulud, as it is named after the original Café Boulud started on his family’s farm outside of Lyon, France by his great-grandparents. Chef Boulud’s rendition of this heritage is focused on four inspirations: La Tradition – the classic dishes of French cooking; La Saison – the seasonal specialties of the market; Le Potager – the vegetable garden; and Le Voyage – the exotic flavors of the world’s great cuisines.

The Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, located on 9200 Wilshire Boulevard, is the first new condominium in Beverly Hills in a decade, and comprises a boutique offering of 54 private residences. Featuring the legendary services and amenities of Mandarin Oriental, the property marries five-star service with the added security and privacy of an exclusive residence, creating a new paradigm in luxury condominium living.

“I have been visiting Los Angeles for more than 30 years and have many fond memories from filming a tv series, ‘After Hour,’ with chefs and restaurants across the city many years ago. I always teased Wolfgang that if he opened a restaurant in New York, I would open a restaurant in LA. After the opening of Cut, this is a promise delivered,” said Chef Daniel Boulud….