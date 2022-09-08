Chelsea appoint Graham Potter to succeed Thomas Tuchel as supervisor

Graham Potter started his playing career at Birmingham City in 1992

Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Potter has left fellow Premier League club Brighton to take up the role and has signed a five-year deal with the Blues.

The 47-year-old said he was “incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea”.

Potter’s first game in charge will be an away derby with fellow west London club Fulham on Saturday at 12:30 BST.

“We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea,” said the Stamford Bridge club’s chairman Todd Boehly.

“He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club.

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

“He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea.

Graham Potter ‘coaches intelligence into players’

“We look forward…