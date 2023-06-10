Chemical logistics market size to grow by USD 53.66 billion from 2022 to 2027; t… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The chemical logistics market size is forecast to increase by USD 53.66 billion from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.65%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the chemical logistics market depends on several factors, including the growth of the chemical industry, increasing use of multimodal transportation in chemical logistics, and growing port infrastructure reducing the dwelling time of vessels at ports. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, CSX Corp., CT Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dow Inc., DSV AS, Dupre Logistics, FedEx Corp., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., North West Carrying Company LLP, PSA International Pte Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Schneider National Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

