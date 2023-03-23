Chemours Appoints Denise Dignam President, Titanium Technologies & Chemical Solu… – Press Release

Business strategies are unchanged as the company promotes top executives

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) CC, a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, announces the appointment of Denise Dignam as President, Chemours Titanium Technologies and Chemical Solutions, effective April 1, 2023. Chemours will promote Gerardo Familiar to succeed Ms. Dignam as President, Chemours Advanced Performance Materials.

Denise Dignam, President, Chemours Titanium Technologies and Chemical Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

“Chemours is fortunate to have tremendous internal talent from which to draw in order to fill these key leadership positions,” said Mark Newman, Chemours President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both Denise and Gerardo are proven leaders who have helped to drive strong business performance and embrace our passion for producing critical chemistries that are innovative, responsibly manufactured, and play an essential role in a more sustainable economy.”

Denise Dignam brings more than 30 years of chemical industry experience to her new role leading Chemours’ largest business segment and Chemical Solutions business. Her expertise spans commercialization, sales, marketing, strategy, supply chain, and operations. She was named to lead the Advanced Performance Materials (APM) segment in 2021 and under her leadership, the segment achieved record Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. During her tenure, APM has accelerated growth initiatives in clean energy and advanced electronics, announced strategic partnerships and initiatives in North America and Europe, and reshaped the product portfolio from advanced materials to performance solutions to drive long term growth.

Gerardo Familiar has more than two decades of…