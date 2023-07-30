Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games’ Opening Ceremony Impresses Audiences W… – Press Release

CHENGDU, China , July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Xinhua:

On July 28, the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games officially commenced, captivating university athletes from various parts of the world with an opening ceremony that seamlessly blended historical and cultural elements with youthful passion.

The cultural performances showcased Chengdu’s unique cultural features, with the “Sun and Immortal Birds” being a symbol of Chinese cultural heritage and a spiritual emblem. From the very first second of the countdown to the ignition, the presence of the “Sun and Immortal Birds” captivated the audience until the final moment of ignition. “Sunlight”, serving as the core element, permeated the entire opening ceremony. Without the “Sun and Immortal Birds”, the grand finale of igniting the flame would not have been possible. The countdown to the opening commenced amid the radiance of the “Sun and Immortal Birds,” not only demonstrating the harmonious and inclusive spiritual character that the Chinese people have embraced since ancient times but also expressing best wishes for university students worldwide to shine as bright and warm as sunlight.

The opening ceremony combined the sense of technology with artistic beauty. During the entrance segment, colorful silk threads were projected onto the ground, creating a breathtaking display of traditional Chinese patterns formed by over 300 circular lines that adorned the entirety of the stadium’s track. This symbolic imagery represents the aspirations of young athletes from around the world, as they embark on a glorious journey paved with the splendor of Shu embroidery. The guide signs held high by the ushers were made of Shu brocade, a renowned textile originating from the Chengdu region, with a history spanning over 2,000 years. Shu brocade stands as one of the four prestigious brocades of China. Meanwhile, Shu embroidery, one of the four famous embroideries in China, has a history of more than 3,000…