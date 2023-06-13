“Cherry Picking the Good”: The Feel-Good Book of the Year That Will Leave You In… – Press Release

“Cherry Picking the Good” is an uproariously witty and uplifting book by a renowned humorist, offering a fresh perspective on embracing positivity. With a delightful blend of hilarious anecdotes and sharp insights, this book is a refreshing guide to finding joy and laughter amidst life’s challenges.

JAMESTOWN, Ky., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Get ready to be captivated by “Cherry Picking the Good,” an enchanting literary masterpiece by author Shawn Trautman that will touch your soul and leave you with a renewed sense of hope and joy. This remarkable collection of stories takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and offers practical tools for embracing happiness, positivity, and social emotional learning. Filled with humor, inspiration, and valuable insights, “Cherry Picking the Good” is poised to become a go-to resource for individuals seeking to transform their lives.

In “Cherry Picking the Good,” Shawn Trautman combines his expertise in personal development with his signature wit to create a literary journey that is both humorous and transformative. Through relatable anecdotes and engaging stories, the book equips readers with the necessary skills to cultivate a positive mindset, navigate challenges, and build resilience. With a focus on social emotional learning, Trautman provides readers with easy-to-understand examples that they can use to improve their relationships, embrace their emotions, and lead fulfilling lives.

With its unique blend of humor and inspiration, “Cherry Picking the Good” stands out in both the creative nonfiction and self-help genres. Trautman’s ability to inject levity into thought-provoking situations ensures that readers not only gain valuable insights but also enjoy the process of personal growth. The book serves as a reminder that happiness and positivity are not far-fetched ideals but attainable realities that can be nurtured through intentional choices and a fresh perspective on everyday living.

