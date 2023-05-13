Chesterfield 2-2 Notts County (3-4 on penalties): Magpies seal promotion in shootout

Notts County had missed out on automatic promotion by just four points to title winners Wrexham

Notts County twice battled back from a goal down before beating Chesterfield on penalties in an astonishing National League promotion final at Wembley to reclaim their status as ‘world’s oldest football league club’.

Substitute goalkeeper Archie Mair, brought on to replace Sam Slocombe in the 120th minute, crucially saved spot-kicks from Darren Oldaker and Jeff King before Cedwyn Scott sealed a dramatic 4-3 shootout triumph.

Victory for the 161-year-old Magpies, who were founder members of the Football League in 1888, ended their four-year non-league exile while defeat consigned Chesterfield to a sixth season in the National League.

Ruben Rodrigues had bounced a volley off the turf and over goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons to level at 2-2 in the second half of extra time to ensure the showdown would be decided from the spot.

Armando Dobra’s curled finish had restored Chesterfield’s lead in the…