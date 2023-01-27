Chevron earnings soar to report



New York

CNN

—



Chevron reported a record full-year profit of $36.5 billion, buoyed by high oil prices.

Adjusted earnings for the year more than doubled from the $15.6 billion Chevron earned in 2021 and up 36% from its previous record profit set in 2011.

The oil company’s fourth-quarter earnings came in at $7.9 billion, up 61% from a year earlier but less than the record quarterly income of $11.4 billion it reported for the second quarter.

The fourth quarter earnings per share of $4.09 fell short of the forecast of $4.38 a share from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. But revenue in the quarter of $56.5 billion topped forecasts by nearly $2 billion and was up 17% from a year earlier.

Full-year revenue of $246.3 billion was up 52% from 2021.

Shares of Chevron

(CVX) were down slightly more than 1% in premarket trading.

…