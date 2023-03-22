Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Che… – Press Release

Chewy, Inc. CHWY (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended January 29, 2023, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Fiscal Q4 2022 Highlights:

Net sales of $2.71 billion improved 13.4 percent year over year

Gross margin of 28.1 percent expanded 270 basis points year over year

Net income of $6.1 million, including share-based compensation expense of $50.2 million

Net margin of 0.2 percent expanded 290 basis points year over year

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01, an increase of $0.16 year over year

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $92.0 million, an increase of $120.1 million year over year

of $92.0 million, an increase of $120.1 million year over year Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) of 3.4 percent expanded 460 basis points year over year

of 3.4 percent expanded 460 basis points year over year Adjusted net income (1) of $69.6 million, an increase of $117.4 million year over year

of $69.6 million, an increase of $117.4 million year over year Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.16, an increase of $0.27 year over year

Fiscal 2022 Highlights:

Net sales of $10.1 billion improved 13.6 percent year over year

Gross margin of 28.0 percent expanded 130 basis points year over year

Net income of $49.2 million, including share-based compensation expense of $163.2 million

Net margin of 0.5 percent expanded 130 basis points year over year

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.12, an increase of $0.30 year over year

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $305.9 million, an increase of $227.4 million year over year

of $305.9 million, an increase of $227.4 million year over year Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) of 3.0 percent expanded 210 basis points year over year

of 3.0 percent expanded 210 basis points year over year Adjusted net income (1) of $225.8 million, an increase of $214.3 million year over year

of $225.8 million, an increase of $214.3 million year over year Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.53, an increase of $0.50 year over year

“Our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results cap an incredible year. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing operating and economic environment,…