Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Che… – Press Release

Chewy, Inc. CHWY (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended January 29, 2023, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.
Fiscal Q4 2022 Highlights:
- Net sales of $2.71 billion improved 13.4 percent year over year
- Gross margin of 28.1 percent expanded 270 basis points year over year
- Net income of $6.1 million, including share-based compensation expense of $50.2 million
- Net margin of 0.2 percent expanded 290 basis points year over year
- Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01, an increase of $0.16 year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $92.0 million, an increase of $120.1 million year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 3.4 percent expanded 460 basis points year over year
- Adjusted net income(1) of $69.6 million, an increase of $117.4 million year over year
- Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.16, an increase of $0.27 year over year
Fiscal 2022 Highlights:
- Net sales of $10.1 billion improved 13.6 percent year over year
- Gross margin of 28.0 percent expanded 130 basis points year over year
- Net income of $49.2 million, including share-based compensation expense of $163.2 million
- Net margin of 0.5 percent expanded 130 basis points year over year
- Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.12, an increase of $0.30 year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $305.9 million, an increase of $227.4 million year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 3.0 percent expanded 210 basis points year over year
- Adjusted net income(1) of $225.8 million, an increase of $214.3 million year over year
- Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.53, an increase of $0.50 year over year
“Our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results cap an incredible year. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing operating and economic environment,…