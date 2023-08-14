Chicago Selected as Host Site for a 3rd Time for Artificial Intelligence Bootcam… – Press Release

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp hosted by Rush in Chicago. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing soon!



The AI bootcamp is targeted toward underserved high school students (9th-12th grade) and offers participants a chance to learn the fundamentals of AI. Rush has been selected as one of the 28+ host companies across the U.S. for fall 2023.

If accepted, participants will engage in a four-week bootcamp held on consecutive Saturdays from October 14th to November 4th. It is imperative that students commit to attending all four sessions. The bootcamp sessions will take place from 1pm-5pm CT.

No prior experience in computer science, programming, or robotics is required. The applications for both students and parents can be submitted through markcubanai.org/rushpr.

During the bootcamp, students will explore the world of artificial intelligence, including ethical implications and real- life applications, such as, TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, and self-driving cars. Participants will also discover the features of Large Language Models like ChatGPT, which can answer questions, create original stories, and even generate computer code.

To provide a beneficial learning environment, trained volunteer corporate mentors , who are knowledgeable in AI, machine learning, and data science , will lead the students through the curriculum. Throughout the bootcamp, students will have the opportunity to work with open source tools and develop their own AI applications related to Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Generative AI.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp’s curriculum materials, trains corporate volunteer mentors, and recruits and scores applications for local students selected to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and Rush work together to provide food,…