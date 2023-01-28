Chicago’s Implantologist Dr. Irfan Atcha provides hope for patients with No jaw … – Press Release

For chronic denture sufferers, this cutting-edge protocol (Zygomatic dental implants) allows patients to have dental implants and new teeth who previously were not able to wear implant-supported teeth on the upper jaw, due to lack of supportive bone, to do so without multiple and expensive bone enhancing surgeries, which sometimes included grafting bone from the patients hip. The nature of this revolutionary procedure also improves healing and reduces post-surgical discomfort.

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Treatment of the fully edentulous (all teeth missing) upper jaw with moderate to severe bone loss with a fixed implant supported teeth is a challenge. One alternative long available has been the utilization of bone transplant (bone grafting) often from patients’ hip, chin, jaw, and the skull. This required second surgical site, long healing time, and more costs associated to the patient. “By offering our patients with the implant alternatives to bone grafting with the Zygomatic Implants for the completely edentulous (missing all teeth) upper jaw we are able to fabricate either a fixed or removable implant supported prosthesis (teeth),” says Dr. Atcha. Long Zygomatic implants in each side of the upper jaw along with 2-4 conventional implants patients can get their teeth for chewing and social purpose sooner than later as extensive bone grafting is not required and thus it is more cost effective to the our patients as well says Atcha.

The science behind the modern dental breakthrough: “Many patients suffer from the loss of teeth and the reality of having to wear removable denture prosthesis. Difficulty with speech, mastication and esthetics are just a few of the problems that come with wearing dentures,” says Atcha. Bite force also can be reduced from 450 pounds per square inch to less than 50 in denture wearers. Patients now have the option of having all of their teeth replaced with zygoma implants that support either removable or non-removable…