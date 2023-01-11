Chickens euthanised after chook flu present in native flock

(CNS): Five possible cases of Avian influenza (bird flu) have been detected in Grand Cayman during the Department of Agriculture’s routine surveillance for the virus in the local poultry population. The DoA explained that its veterinary staff conducts preliminary rapid testing of all domestic poultry that have died of possible respiratory illnesses.

Following initial and subsequent testing of additional birds in one flock, five possible positive results were detected in Grand Cayman as at Monday, 9 January. Further samples have been collected in accordance with standard international guidelines for suspect cases of bird flu and are being sent to an international reference laboratory in the United States for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing. PCR testing is the globally accepted method for confirming the presence or absence of this viral disease.

While awaiting test results, the Department is advising local poultry farmers to enhance their on-farm biosecurity…