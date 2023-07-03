Chief Commercial Officer, Maria Pardee, Announces Retirement From TELUS Internat… – Press Release

TELUS International TIXT, a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced that Maria Pardee, Chief Commercial Officer, will retire from her executive role effective December 31, 2023. Maria joined the company in February 2021, bringing with her more than 25 years of leadership experience in the technology industry, specializing in enterprise digital transformation and infrastructure managed services deals.

“Over the course of her career with TELUS International, Maria has helped our company further develop our robust network of strategic relationships with clients and digital CX industry stakeholders and create a customer focused sales team selling integrated solutions to our clients,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Throughout her tenure with TELUS International, Maria also demonstrated her passion and commitment to advancing inclusive communities for tech leaders, advocating for and upholding DEI initiatives and lending her time and expertise to mentor women in STEM. On behalf of our 75,000 global team members, I would like to express our collective gratitude for her contributions to our company and her commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities where we operate around the world.”

Through the end of 2023, Ms. Pardee will continue to support the ongoing evolution of the company’s commercial team, which will include facilitating a smooth transition to her successor. Ms. Pardee will serve as a strategic advisor to TELUS International through the end of 2024.

About TELUS International

TELUS International ((NYSE &, TSX:TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys,…