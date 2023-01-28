Child care market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global childcare market size is estimated to grow by USD 189.07 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. North America will account for 36% of the market’s growth during the forecast period
Global Child Care Market – Five Forces
The global child care market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
Global child care market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global child care market – Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (early education and daycare, early care, and backup care), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
- The organized care facilities segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising number of working parents, and the growing demand for child care is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. The child care centers aim at working on the overall personality development of children. They are more likely to offer an educationally enriched curriculum that promotes literacy, language, personality, and other skills. Children also have more chances to interact with their peers socially. These advantageous elements are raising demand for organized…