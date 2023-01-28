Child care market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global childcare market size is estimated to grow by USD 189.07 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. North America will account for 36% of the market’s growth during the forecast period

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global Child Care Market – Five Forces

The global child care market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter’s five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global child care market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global child care market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (early education and daycare, early care, and backup care), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)