Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Launches Eighth Annual Make March Matter® Fundra… – Press Release

More than 100 Southern California businesses will rally individuals during March in support of pediatric care and research at CHLA

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) launched its eighth annual Make March Matter campaign Wednesday. Academy Award nominated actress, author, advocate and longtime CHLA supporter Jamie Lee Curtis joined the hospital to kick off the campaign. Saving lives is everyone’s business, and the month-long fundraising drive empowers local businesses to rally community participation to raise $1 million or more in March to support children’s health in Los Angeles.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles kicks off its eighth annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign. Left to right: Alex Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer; Paul Viviano, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Lee Curtis, actress and longtime CHLA supporter; CHLA patient Ella and parents Megan and Marcus; Dawn Wilcox, Associate Senior Vice President of Development & Corporate Sponsorships and Founder of Make March Matter. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Every year, I am humbled by the fervent commitment of the Southern California business community to Make March Matter for the precious children who are entrusted to our care,” says CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “Children’s Hospital Los Angeles continues to push pediatric medicine forward with globally-leading research and groundbreaking treatments thanks to this support of our mission to create hope and build healthier futures, and we could not be more grateful.”

Since the campaign’s inaugural launch in 2016, local businesses and corporate partners have helped raise more than $10 million to aid in funding lifesaving care for children in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Individuals can participate in this year’s campaign in very accessible ways including dining or…