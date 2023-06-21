Children’s Hospital Los Angeles: Still the Best Pediatric Care in California and… – Press Release

U.S. News & World Report ranks CHLA among the nation’s top children’s hospitals, including No. 2 in the U.S. for Orthopedics and No. 3 for Cancer Care

Whether for scoliosis, cancer therapy, double organ transplants or even a broken arm, expert life-changing care for kids has been the heart of CHLA’s mission for more than 120 years. It is the blueprint behind CHLA’s unbroken streak as California’s top hospital for pediatric care according to U.S. News & World Report, which today released the 2023-24 edition of its annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

For the 15th straight year, CHLA has been named to U.S. News’ prestigious Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. CHLA is again the No. 1 children’s hospital in California, No. 1 in the survey’s Pacific U.S. region—comprising Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington—and has risen to No. 7 nationwide in this industry standard of leading destinations for pediatric care. CHLA also ranked nationally in all 10 pediatric subspecialties assessed, including ranking No. 2 nationally for Orthopedics, No. 3 for Cancer and No. 5 for Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

“Given U.S. News & World Report’s rigorous review process, this is confirmation of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ longstanding commitment to delivering superior and compassionate care for patients and families,” says CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano. “It is a testament to the hundreds of physicians and thousands of nurses and team members focused exclusively on children and youth who distinguish CHLA as the largest pediatric provider of hospital care—not only in Los Angeles but across the entire state—and as a trusted leader in family-centered clinical…