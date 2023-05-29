China Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Industry to Grow at a CAGR 32.0% [20… – Press Release

Chicago, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a research report China Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology Type (AR: Markerless, Marker-base; VR: Non-Immersive, Semi-immersive and Fully Immersive Technology), Device Type, Offering, Application, Enterprise, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets, China Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to Grow at a CAGR 32.0% from 2022 to 2027.

The huge number of local players producing AR and VR devices to drive market growth in China

China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Many projects, especially VR projects, are underway in the country. China has been increasingly focusing on switching from a manufacturing-driven to an innovation-driven economy. The Chinese industrial sector has started investing in R&D activities pertaining to rapidly evolving technologies such as AR, VR, and MR.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the gaming industry is growing at a high rate, which leads to a higher demand for HMDs in the country. Currently, the demand for these HMDs in consumer gaming, sports & entertainment applications is higher; however, in the near future, the demand for VR and AR HMDs will also be witnessed in education, real estate, manufacturing, design, and healthcare applications. The Chinese industrial sector has started using AR and VR technologies for employee training, simulation projects, etc., which require HMD products. The education industry has started using HMDs in classrooms to enhance students’ experience via headsets. The rising use of HMD products in healthcare applications, including surgical procedures and medical simulations, is a strong driver for the growth of the Chinese market.

