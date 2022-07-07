China Covid outbreak: Beijing imposes mainland’s first vaccine mandate in face of Omicron subvariant



Beijing on Wednesday announced a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for residents to enter public venues, becoming the first city in mainland China to do so as it attempts to contain a highly infectious Omicron subvariant.

From July 11, people will need to show proof of vaccination to enter a wide range of public places in the Chinese capital, including cinemas, libraries, museums, gyms, stadiums and training centers, a city health official told a news briefing Wednesday.

People who are “not suitable” for vaccination will be exempted from the requirement, the official added, without clarifying how they can provide proof for exemption.

It also remains unclear how people who received vaccination overseas can satisfy the requirement. China’s health code systems – which are used to show proof of vaccination – do not currently recognize foreign…