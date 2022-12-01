China indicators it may soften its zero-Covid coverage, however there are extra questions than solutions



China has given its most significant signal yet that the country may seek to adjust its stringent zero-Covid policy that has transformed daily life, roiled its economy and – in recent days – sparked a wave of protests across the country.

The top official in charge of China’s Covid response told health officials Wednesday that the country faced a “new stage and mission” in pandemic controls.

“With the decreasing toxicity of the Omicron variant, the increasing vaccination rate and the accumulating experience of outbreak control and prevention, China’s pandemic containment faces (a) new stage and mission,” Sun Chunlan, China’s vice premier, said Wednesday, according to state media Xinhua.

The remarks follow a surge in public frustration with China’s restrictive zero-Covid policy and its high human cost, which erupted into unprecedented…