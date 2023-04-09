China jails man who scared chickens to demise





CNN

—



There’s an old Chinese saying that goes: “Kill the chicken to scare the monkey.”

Roughly translated it means the best way to intimidate a big rival is to destroy a smaller one.

But what happens after that? One man in China appears to have just found out.

In a curious court case being reported in the country’s state-owned media, a man identified only by his surname Gu was this week sentenced to prison after a court found him guilty of scaring to death 1,100 chickens that belonged to a neighbor with whom he was feuding.

The pair had reportedly been squabbling since the neighbor, Zhong, cut down Gu’s trees without permission in April 2022.

The court in Hengyang county of central China’s Hunan province heard that Gu had responded by sneaking onto Zhong’s chicken farm during the night on more than one occasion.

It is…