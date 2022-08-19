China points first nationwide drought alert in 9 years



Beijing

CNN

—



Chinese authorities issued a nationwide drought warning for the first time in nine years as the country copes with below-average rainfall and one of the strongest heat waves seen in six decades.

The “yellow” alert, which was issued Friday, is the third-highest on China’s four-tier scale. It indicates that at least two provinces are facing drought-like conditions, and more dry weather or drought is expected.

China’s meteorological agency said Friday that at least 244 cities across the country could see temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), while another 407 could see the mercury rise to more than 37C (98F). Forecasters expect the heat wave to could continue for another week, while the next three days will see little rain and continued drought development.

As of Wednesday, about 830,000 people across six provinces have had…