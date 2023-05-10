China Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2023 – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “China Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend – Q1 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in China increased at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9%, increasing from US$282.11 billion in 2022 to reach US$437.29 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in China.

With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Report Highlights