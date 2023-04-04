China Renaissance suspends buying and selling, delays outcomes after founder Bao Fan goes lacking



Hong Kong

CNN

—



China Renaissance, a top dealmaker in the country’s tech industry, said it would suspend trading of its shares and delay the release of its annual results because it still can’t get in touch with its founder.

Bao Fan, 52, started the boutique investment bank in 2005 and has been unreachable since the middle of February, according to the company. Shares in China Renaissance have plunged since Bao went missing, at one point dropping as much as 50%.

China Renaissance said in late February that it had learned Bao was “cooperating in an investigation” being carried out by certain authorities in the country. It gave no other details.

Chinese media have reported Bao might be assisting in an investigation related to a former executive at China Renaissance.

In a filing on Sunday, China Renaissance said auditors couldn’t complete their work or…