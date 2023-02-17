China sanctions Lockheed, Raytheon after vowing to retaliate in opposition to US restrictions



Hong Kong

CNN

—



China has imposed sanctions on two American defense manufacturers over arms sales to Taiwan, a day after Beijing pledged to take “countermeasures” in response to Washington’s handling of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered American airspace and was shot down by US forces earlier this month.

Lockheed

(LMT) Martin Corporation and Raytheon

(RTN) Missiles & Defense, a subsidiary of Raytheon

(RTN) Technologies Corp, will be added to China’s sanctions list, its Ministry of Commerce said in a Thursday statement. They are banned from importing, exporting and investing in China.

Lockheed makes the F-22 Raptor fighter, the model that was responsible for shooting down the Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. Raytheon makes the AIM-9X Sidewinder…