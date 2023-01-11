China: Satellite tv for pc photos seize crowding at crematoriums and funeral properties as Covid surge continues

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Streets around the Kunming Funeral Home one year ago.




CNN
 — 

Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.

The images – taken by Maxar in late December and early January and reviewed by CNN – show a funeral home on the outskirts of Beijing, which appears to have constructed a brand-new parking area, as well as lines of vehicles waiting outside of funeral homes in Kunming, Nanjing, Chengdu, Tangshan and Huzhou.

The scene at the same home last week, showing more cars parked along streets near the entrance.

China recently moved away from its strict zero-Covid approach to the virus, which had sparked mass unrest after more than two years of tight controls on citizens’ personal lives.

China’s strict policy…



