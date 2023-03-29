China spent $240 billion bailing out indebted international locations, research finds



Hong Kong

CNN

—



For the past decade, China has lent massive sums to governments across Asia, Africa and Europe, growing its global influence through infrastructure megaprojects and becoming one of the world’s biggest creditors.

Now, a new study says Beijing has also become a major emergency rescue lender to those same countries, many of which are struggling to repay their debts.

Between 2008 and 2021, China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 countries that are “almost exclusively” debtors in Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure project, including Argentina, Pakistan, Kenya and Turkey, according to the study published Tuesday by researchers from the World Bank, Harvard Kennedy School, Kiel Institute for the World Economy and the US-based research lab AidData.

Though China’s bailouts are still smaller than those provided by the United States or the…