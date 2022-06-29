China throws media defend round Xi Jinping’s Hong Kong go to

Xi will be in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China, and it will be his first trip outside the mainland since the pandemic started.

According to the Hong Kong Journalist Association (HKJA), at least 10 journalists working for local and international organizations had their applications to cover the events rejected for “security reasons.”

“With media unable to send journalists on the ground, the HKJA expresses utmost regret over the rigid reporting arrangements made by the authorities for such a major event,” the press group said on Tuesday.

Reuters, Agence France-Press (AFP), and the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post were among the outlets whose reporters were blocked from covering the ceremonies, according to the HKJA.

CNN has contacted the media companies for comment. A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government said that authorities were striking “a balance as far as possible between the need of media work and security…